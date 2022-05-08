By Hazem Tarawneh

The deal to buy Twitter for $44B was undervalued. They, however, had no other choice but to take the deal… as the alternative was to take the "poison pill.”

Twitter is the highest podium in the world!

Musk took it hostage, for now, though he will not only bring the company public again in a few years, but he will also double or triple its value!

No one can deny that he has been doing favors to humanity in different essential and futuristic sectors; from replacing gas engines with electric ones to finding an escape to humankind outside earth when the time comes.

He was in Vancouver last month, and he was asked “why Twitter?” He thinks he is doing another favor to humanity by protecting “freedom of speech” through buying Twitter, maybe his version of it, and optimizing product-wise, the most powerful and intellectual platform in the sphere.

I cannot be certain about what he is going to do with/for Twitter; add a button to edit your post, introduce a subscription business model, stop the bots, or release Trump’s account! The only thing I am sure of is that Twitter will not be the same! It can be better! It can be ruined! Twitter is entering a dictatorship-era so let’s hope it’s at least a wise and smart one.

Why does a physicist and an engineer buy such a platform? Because he can afford it! Yes, of course, but he can afford almost anything! Because he wants to make more money? Yes, of course, but he will find ten more profitable projects to do so!

The guy is building and optimizing products all the time; that’s what he is good at, but they were all industrial products, objects, and services! When it comes to Twitter, though, I think he is living an exciting fantasy; maybe, for the first time, he is going to bring context and perspective to the product optimization process and outcome! And, of course, make the platform profitable and make a lot of money again! Twitter is sexy!

Recently, he almost interfered in a war when he sent his internet satellite to provide Ukraine with free accessible internet and had a public meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. As far as I am aware, that has never happened in modern history before!

But why not? If you are intelligent enough to invent new things and come up with creative solutions and solve major problems, then you are most probably capable of fixing non-scientific intellectual problems and revolutionizing concepts, too; freedom of speech is one of them; Twitter is just the tool! Let’s hope I am right!

Hazem Tarawneh is a writer based in Vancouver works in tech.

The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of Al Bawaba News.