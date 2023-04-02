Rihanna in a bra in new video with her son

ALBAWABA - Rihanna shared adorable workout video with her son. 

Barbadian singer Rihanna shared with her followers an adorable video of her 10-month old son during her workout. 

Rihanna captioned the video: "Look who don't want mommy to workout."

In the short clip, The Diamonds singer's face can't be seen, but she showcased her cleavage as she sported a black sports bra from her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, and she was holding her song with one hand while taking a video in another. 

She welcomed her son in May 2022 with her partner, A$AP Rocky, and the pair are currently expecting their second child together.

 

