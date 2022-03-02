Russia Expels The US Ambassador in Moscow

Published March 2nd, 2022 - 06:57 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Russia decides to expel the United States Ambassador in Moscow. 

This is breaking news. The drastic move is thought to be in response to the latest expulsions by Washington of 13 Russian diplomats as part of their country's mission at the UN headquarters in New York recently.

The expulsions are carried much by Arab news websites and social media.


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...