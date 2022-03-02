Russia Expels The US Ambassador in Moscow

ALBAWABA - Russia decides to expel the United States Ambassador in Moscow.

JUST IN #Russia expels the #US Ambassador to #Moscow, in response to the US expelling 13 Russian diplomats who were part of Russia’s mission to the #UN in New York City. #Ukraine #NATO #EU — ʀᴀᴠᴇᴇɴ ᴀᴜᴊᴍᴀʏᴀ (@raveenaujmaya) March 2, 2022

This is breaking news. The drastic move is thought to be in response to the latest expulsions by Washington of 13 Russian diplomats as part of their country's mission at the UN headquarters in New York recently.

The expulsions are carried much by Arab news websites and social media.