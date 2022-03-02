Russian Troops Capture The Black Sea Port of Kherson

ALBAWABA - Russian forces capture the Black Sea port of Kherson as stated by AFP.

The French news agency tweets the Russian capture while Russian and Ukrainian troops battled it out for Kharkiv, the country's second-biggest city.


