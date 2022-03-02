Russian Troops Capture The Black Sea Port of Kherson

ALBAWABA - Russian forces capture the Black Sea port of Kherson as stated by AFP.
Russian forces said they had captured the Black Sea port of Kherson on Wednesday as Russian and Ukrainian troops battled for Kharkiv, the country's second-biggest city, and #Ukraine's president said Moscow wanted to "erase" his country - latest— AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 2, 2022
▶️ https://t.co/n7RrPSlFaF pic.twitter.com/1obek7jKBV
The French news agency tweets the Russian capture while Russian and Ukrainian troops battled it out for Kharkiv, the country's second-biggest city.
