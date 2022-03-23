​Chelsea Boss Tuchel Lined Up to replace Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Real Madrid believe that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is the right man to take over from Carlo Ancelotti next season.

Sport says the Spanish giants will be letting the Italian go this summer, even if they win La Liga.

Real suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to Barcelona last Sunday, which has fueled speculation regarding Ancelotti's future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former PSG boss is being lined up should the club end up sacking Ancelotti.

Real Madrid will try to take advantage of Chelsea's current struggles due to sanctions imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich.

Tuchel is under contract with the Blues until 2024.