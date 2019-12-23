‘Mother of Pearl’ Trophy Moves to Education City Golf Club

As the start of Commercial Bank’s Qatar Masters 2020 is approaching, Commercial Bank and Doha Golf Club have moved the Mother of Pearl Trophy from Doha Golf Club to Education City Golf Club where Commercial Bank’s Qatar Masters 2020 will take place from March 5 to 8.

The majestic Mother of Pearl Trophy is considered a symbol of the rich Qatari heritage, as pearl diving and trading have been the mainstay and backbone of the Qatari culture and identity for so long, evoking historical significance and strong social and emotional bonds amongst Qataris. Just like its name implies, the Mother of Pearl Trophy is unique, strong, resilient, and is a source of pride to those who own and carry it.

Hussein al Abdulla, EGM, Chief Marketing Officer, said: “It is such a great pleasure to be part of moving the unique Mother of Pearl Trophy from Doha Golf Club to Education City Golf Club. At Commercial Bank, we are committed to driving more participation in sport activities in Qatar, and we are looking forward to yet another successful edition of this very special tournament, which supports Qatar’s national vision of being a world-class venue for sport, promoting healthy lifestyles, and bringing members of the Qatari community together.”

Fahad Nasser al Naimi, General Secretary of Qatar Golf Association, commented: “Happy to be part of the trophy movement, come March 2020, once again, we will see the biggest names in the sport vie for the Mother of Pearl Trophy on the new picturesque Education City Golf Course. The Qatar Olympic Committee and the Qatar Golf Association are excited and looking forward with great anticipation to yet another successful Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.”

Speaking on behalf of Education City Golf Club, the General Manager Michael Braidwood stated: “It gives us great pleasure to receive the iconic Qatar Masters trophy to our premises. The trophy will take pride of place in our club house lobby and will allow golf enthusiasts to take a closer look at it and have a picture with it. I am sure it will inspire all golfers who enter Education City Golf Club.”

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters has witnessed high attendance in 2019 and was broadcast to a global TV audience of over 450 million viewers. For the 23rd edition of the event, all eyes will be on Doha as the biggest names in the sport compete for the Mother of Pearl Trophy on one of the newest golf courses.

The exciting new venue of Education City Golf Club is expected to entertain local and international audiences with its exceptional views of the Doha Skyline and the Education City FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Stadium.