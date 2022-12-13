‘Palestinian flag an icon in Qatar World Cup’

Attending a FIFA World Cup game is indeed a dream for all fans and lovers of football, but for people living in the Gaza strip in Occupied Palestine, this is very far from reality due to the ongoing isolation and wars by the Israeli occupation.

For Ehab Rabie Abu Al-Khair, a university lecturer and a sports journalist for over 20 years, whose house has been boomed more than three times during the wars in Gaza Strip, had hope in attending the football tournament when Qatar won the bid to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, but he wasn’t sure of whether he could make it to Qatar due to the difficulties of stepping outside the Gaza Strip.

Fortunately, his dream became a reality after he was able to join FIFA’s international volunteers programme for this tournament in Qatar. “Since the day we learned that Qatar, which has always been supportive of the Palestinian cause, will be hosting this tournament, we have been impatiently waiting and looking forward to it. It is indeed a source of pride, not just for us as Palestinians, but for all Arabs,” he said.

As the Palestinian cause was backed fiercely by many global football fans in this edition of the World Cup, Abu Al-Khair says that one of the things that meant a lot for him is the immense solidarity that he witnessed in Qatar.

“The Palestinian flag has become iconic in this World Cup. We see the flag everywhere – whether in stadiums, marketplaces or public areas – and all fans, whether Arabs or foreigners, chant ‘Free Palestine’ to the point that Western media has described Palestine as an unofficial team in the this World Cup.”

Abu Al-Khair was in the audience at Qatar Foundation’s event that showcases Palestinian culture, hosted during the World Cup. As a Palestinian, he says that such activities and efforts can have a great impact for Palestine in general.

“Such events during the World Cup are big deal for us as Palestinians as they highlight Palestinian identity in the international scene. It has provided us with an opportunity to meet Arab people and those from other cities in Palestine, and to showcase our Palestinian culture, names of our cities, and our history to the world.

“This edition of the World Cup has gone far beyond football. It has become a message of love, peace and brotherhood to all people around the world. This is what we are witnessing during this tournament.”

For more information about QF events and activities focused on Palestine during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, visit www.qf.org.qa/world-cup/palestine