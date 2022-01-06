10 Arab Stars to Miss Premier League Action During AFCON 2021

The English Premier League is set to miss the services of 10 Arab stars during the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2021).

The African competition will be taking place in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6.

Several Arab stars that play in the Premier League are set to represent their national teams at the upcoming tournament.

Ten Arab stars that will miss Premier League action during AFCON 2021:

Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny (Egypt), Omar Rekik (Tunisia).

Aston Villa: Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Egypt).

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (Egypt).

Manchester City: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria).

Manchester United: Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia).

Watford: Imran Louza (Morocco), Adam Masina (Morocco).

West Ham United: Saïd Benrahma (Algeria).

Wolverhampton: Romain Saïss (Morocco).