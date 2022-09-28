  1. Home
13 Unmissable Football Fixtures to Watch Live and Exclusively on beIN SPORTS this October

Published September 28th, 2022 - 07:38 GMT
Image Credit: beIN Sports
Catch all the action from the biggest games in European leagues - including English Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, and Bundesliga - only on beIN
Football legends John Terry, Yasser Al-Qahtani, Ruud Gullit, and more to join beIN’s best-in-class talent in the studios as special guest line-up

beIN SPORTS - the flagship sports channel from beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”) and the Official Broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region – shared line-up of top 13 football fixtures to enjoy next month (October) as the biggest contenders in the European leagues continue to offer a season brimming with not-to-be-missed matches.

October’s football fixtures line-up will include dedicated studios and commentary in three languages - Arabic, English, and French. Well-known beIN SPORTS faces including Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari, Abdulaziz Al-Nasr and Tariq Al-Hammad will be on-hand to present from beIN’s state-of-the-art studios - with special guests featuring former England National Team and Chelsea Captain, John Terry; Saudi football legend now beIN SPORTS Analyst, Yasser Al-Qahtani; former Dutch footballer and manager, Ruud Gullit; Egyptian superstar Mohamed Aboutrika, and many more.

With just over 50 days until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, sports enthusiasts are being treated to a bumper season of football, as all the leagues are working on a tighter schedule to make space for the winter tournament. Highlights next month will see the LaLiga season’s first “El Clásico” match between reigning champions Real Madrid and their rivals Barcelona; Ligue 1’s “Le Classique” between two of France’s biggest teams, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille; and Rangers’ first UEFA Champions League group game in 12 years. See below for specifics and more of the best upcoming matches:

English Premier League: Available across beIN SPORTS PREMIUM 1, beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1, and beIN 4K

Manchester City vs. Manchester United, Sunday 2 October, from 16:00 MECCA
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, Sunday 9 October, from 18:30 MECCA
Liverpool vs. Manchester City, Sunday 16 October, from 18:30 MECCA

UEFA Champions League: Available across beIN SPORTS PREMIUM 1-3, beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1, beIN SPORTS FRENCH 1, and beIN 4K

Inter vs. Barcelona, Tuesday 4 October, from 22:00 MECCA
Liverpool vs. Rangers, Tuesday 4 October, from 22:00 MECCA
Milan vs. Chelsea, Tuesday 11 October, from 22:00 MECCA
Barcelona vs. Inter, Wednesday 12 October, from 22:00 MECCA
Dortmund vs. Manchester City, Tuesday 25 October, from 22:00 MECCA
Leipzig vs. Real Madrid, Tuesday 25 October, from 22:00 MECCA
Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich, Wednesday 26 October, from 22:00 MECCA

Bundesliga: Available across beIN SPORTS PREMIUM 1, beIN SPORTS 3, beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 2, and beIN SPORTS FRENCH 1

Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, Saturday 8 October, from 19:30 MECCA

LaLiga: Available across beIN SPORTS 1, beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 2, beIN SPORTS FRENCH 1, and beIN 4K

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Sunday 16 October, from 17:30 MECCA

The annual “El Classico” staple

Ligue 1: Available across beIN SPORTS PREMIUM 1, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 2, beIN SPORTS FRENCH 1

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille, Sunday 16 October, from 21:45 MECCA

To subscribe to beIN and enjoy a world of sports and entertainment - including a front row seat to the world’s most prestigious event - visit www.bein.com/en/subscribe/

