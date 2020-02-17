15th Al Dana Green Run Attracts More Than 8,000 Participants

The 15th edition of the Al Dana Green Run, organized by Doha Bank under the patronage of Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) at the Ministry of Culture and Sports recently, attracted over 8,000 participants.

Al Dana Green Run-2020 was sponsored by the General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior, Qatar Red Crescent Society, Aspire Zone, The Torch (Doha), Al Aziziyah Boutique Hotel, Boston Medical Care, F45, Pocari Sweat, Baladna, Victoria Travels, Megapolis and Lulu Hypermarket.

The event aimed at encouraging individuals in the Qatari society to adopt a healthy lifestyle as well as promoting environmental protection and eco-friendly practices.

The run is also a part of Al Dana Saving scheme 2019’s campaign, Doha Bank’s most notable product for endorsing the culture of financial saving among citizens and residents in Qatar.

The event also featured the final draw of Al Dana Savings Scheme 2019, where M. A. A. A. al Suwaidi took home the mega prize of QR2 million, while S. T. Qureshi won of QR1 million, J. P. Pua won QR50,000 and other lucky winners went home with exciting cash prizes.

Doha Bank Group CEO Dr R Seetharaman said, “The enormous participation that we witnessed at Al Dana Green Run in its 15th edition certainly proves Doha Bank’s success in mobilizing many segments of the Qatari society to embrace physical activity and sports as part of their life, thanks to its positive impact on their overall well-being.

“We are joined in our efforts by the Ministry of Culture and Sports’ (QSFA), which strives to promote a healthy lifestyle and nurture a physically active nation. Another crucial cause behind the event is encouraging people to preserve the environment and conserve its natural resources, as well as raising awareness of the most pressing environmental issues.”

He also emphasized that the initiative goes hand-in-hand with the country’s national vision.

“The event’s aims are well aligned with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030, in which raising healthy future generations and environmental protection are integral pillars for development. Therefore, the race has successfully brought different segments of the Qatari society together and united them to realize two essential aims of the QNV,” he said.

Braik al Marri, chief retail banking officer at Doha Bank, said the race was imperative to promoting Al Dana Savings’ Scheme, which is one of the bank’s most important products.

He said, “We are very delighted to witness Al Dana Green Run’s great turnout which is indicative of the positive impact of our initiative. We also believe that this success goes in line with Al Dana Savings Scheme’s popularity among Qatar’s citizens and residents, which is evidenced by the steady growth of the number of Al Dana account holders.

“Indeed, Al Dana Green Run also seeks to inform more people of Al Dana Savings’ Scheme as to encourage them to multiply their savings in a record time.”