  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. 17 'Unhappy' Players at Manchester United

17 'Unhappy' Players at Manchester United

Published January 6th, 2022 - 12:59 GMT
Paul Pogba set to leave Manchester United (Photo: AFP)
Paul Pogba set to leave Manchester United (Photo: AFP)

Manchester United could face a large number of departures, with 17 players believed to be “unhappy”, according to The Daily Mail.

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek are among the stars that are considering leaving the club.

Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial and Nemanja Matic are weighing up their future at Old Trafford as well.

The arrival of Ralf Rangnick as manager has caused further troubles in a team that suffered earlier under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Several Manchester United players are also not satisfied with the new tactics that the German coach is utilizing and will look for other teams that offer regular playing time.

Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick (Photo: AFP)
Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Paul PogbaManchester UnitedDean HendersonRalf RangnickOle Gunnar SolskjaerNemanja MaticAnthony MartialEric BailyEdinson CavaniJesse LingardDonny van de Beek

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...