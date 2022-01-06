17 'Unhappy' Players at Manchester United

Manchester United could face a large number of departures, with 17 players believed to be “unhappy”, according to The Daily Mail.

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek are among the stars that are considering leaving the club.

Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial and Nemanja Matic are weighing up their future at Old Trafford as well.

The arrival of Ralf Rangnick as manager has caused further troubles in a team that suffered earlier under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Several Manchester United players are also not satisfied with the new tactics that the German coach is utilizing and will look for other teams that offer regular playing time.