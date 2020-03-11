2020 Asian Club Volleyball Championship Postponed

Growing concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak has led to the postponement of the 2020 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship, which is due to be held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand from April 18 to 25.

Since its outbreak in China last December, the novel coronavirus had claimed more than 4,000 lives and over 114,000 people were globally infected with the fast spreading disease. In light of the severe situation worldwide and Asia in particular and to best preserve the health and safety of players, officials and fans, the annual tournament has been postponed to August 10-17, 2020.

Organizers Thailand Volleyball Association and hosts Nakhon Ratchasima have sent official letter to AVC, asking for the postponement of the topflight competition over fears of the deadly virus. The governing body eventually came to a decision to call off the tournament and has already circulated letter of postponement to all participating teams, asianvolleyball.net reported.

Participating teams in the 2020 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship comprise Australia, Hong Kong China, Iran, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Qatar, Sri Lanka, China, Uzbekistan and hosts Thailand.

Defending champions Shahrdari Varamin will represent Iran in the competition.