2020 Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix Postponed

Bahrain’s premier sporting event, the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix has been postponed in view of the continued global spread of the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) in Sakhir was scheduled to host the race from March 19 to 22 as a “participants-only” event amid virus fears.

However, the Formula 1 and Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), in consultation with BIC yesterday announced to call off the annual event in Bahrain and Vietnam.

It follows the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix, the opening race of the season and the previous postponement of the Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 17 to 19.

“We have been in continuous discussions with F1 and the FIA in recent weeks, as the situation with regard to Covid-19 has evolved globally,” said BIC chief executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa

“The mutually agreed decision to postpone the race is the right thing to do, given recent developments and the overwhelming priority to protect the health of all concerned.”

Shaikh Salman said they are in talks with their partners to host the race later this year.

“We will be working closely with our partners at F1 and the FIA on monitoring the global situation and hope to be able to welcome the return of F1 later this year, once it is right to do so.”

“Finally, our thoughts go out to all those who have been affected by the Covid-19 virus.”

Formula One chairman and chief executive Chase Carey said that they hoped to be back “as soon as” they could to Bahrain.

“The Bahrain Grand Prix is an exciting race in our schedule, and we look forward to being back there as soon as we can.

“We are also looking forward to Vietnam’s inaugural race and bringing the spectacle of F1 to one of the most exciting cities in the world.”

He was backed by FIA President Jean Todt who said that it was all about “protecting people first”.

“We continue to rely on the input and advice from WHO and governments and will work with them throughout this unpredictable period to safeguard the fans, competitors and all of the motor sport community.”

The Formula One and FIA in a statement yesterday stressed the decision was taken to prevent the outbreak of the virus, that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“In view of the continued global spread of Covid-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA, BIC, the Bahrain Motor Federation and the Hanoi People’s Committee, the

government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Automobile Association of Vietnam and the promoter, Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation a decision has been taken by all parties to postpone both races due to take place on the March 20 to 22 and April 3 to 5 respectively,” it said.

The sporting bodies added the decision was taken to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans remains a “primary concern.”

“Formula 1 and the FIA continue to work closely with the race promoters in Bahrain and Vietnam and the local health authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.

BIC earlier this week announced that all ticket holders are entitled to a full refund and have been notified by email.