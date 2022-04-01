2022 FIFA World Cup Draw in Full

The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony was held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on Friday.

Groups for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar following the draw:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales or Scotland or Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru or UAE or Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica or New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

-- World Cup finals to be played from November 21 to December 18

-- Intercontinental playoffs to be contested on June 13-14 in Qatar:

i) Winner of United Arab Emirates v Australia face Peru

ii) New Zealand v Costa Rica

-- European playoffs to be held in June on dates to be announced

