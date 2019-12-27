340 Golfers Take Part in 19th Qatargas Golf Open Tournament

QATARGAS Operating Company Limited (Qatargas) recently held its 19th edition of the annual ‘Qatargas Golf Open’ tournament at the Doha Golf Club.

The popular tournament attracted nearly 320 golfers, including players of the Qatar Golf Association, employees of Qatargas, its shareholders and other stakeholders.

In parallel to the main tournament, there was also a competition of juniors on the Academy Course in which nearly 20 young golfers participated.

The tournament concluded with an award ceremony and dinner at the Doha Golf Club. Alaa Abu Jbara, chief commercial & shipping officer and Garry Looker, chief financial officer, Qatargas, presented the prizes to the winners.

Following two days of exciting competition, Sam Priest claimed the overall winner’s trophy with 40 points while Nada Mir secured the top prize in the ladies category with 37 points countback. Sam Priest did the ‘double’ by also being declared the top player among the Qatargas employees. The team made up of Adam Abousabana, Lee Yu Tong an Ali Mahammed Azfar took home the winner’s trophy in the Academy juniors scramble.

Addressing the players and guests present at the ceremony, Alaa Abu Jbara said, “On behalf of Qatargas, I would like to congratulate all the winners and thank everyone for their wonderful participation. The Qatargas Golf Open is the oldest and one of the most popular events in the corporate golfing calendar in Qatar, eagerly awaited by the golfing community. I would like to thank the Doha Golf Club and the Qatar Golf Association for their support over the years in making this tournament a grand success.”

“Our continued commitment to promoting and supporting sports is a key element of Qatargas’ corporate social responsibility program, in alignment with the objectives of the human development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030,” he added.