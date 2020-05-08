4 Kuwaiti Entries Give International Boost to QORC Moto

The second Qatar Online Racing Championship for rider got international boost with four Kuwaitis sending in their entries.

Alexander Qabazard, Mohammad al Zaidan, Mohammad al Eidi and Ali Boushehri are the four entrants from Kuwait who have confirmed their participation.

The three-round qualifying stage is all set to begin on Sunday (May 10) night. After three rounds, four top performers from each of the three groups will make it to the finals, to be held over three races. Five riders who collect the maximum points will be rewarded and presented trophies.

All the four Kuwaitis have competed in the Qatar Superstock600 Championship. Zaidan was runner-up to Sheikh Jassim al Thani in the 2018-2019 QSTK Trophy, while Eidi finished in overall fifth spot in the same season.

Qabazard is also a strong rider and has been improving his position. In the 2018-2019 QSTK Trophy, he was overall sixth but last season, he turned in impressive and consistent performances to record six third-place finishes. He shared the overall third-place with Hassan Ali al Mansoori behind winner Jeremy Parola and runner-up Rayad al Emadi.

Qabazard might have finished better if he had not crashed in the opening race or skipped the fifth and final round in March due to flight restrictions.

On the third day since the entries opened on Tuesday, 19 riders have applied to compete and the field looks quite rich indeed. By 3 pm on Friday, the QMMF will close.

Multiple times QSTK champion Saeed al Sulaiti is also among the contestants on the MotoGP 19 PS4 console. Sulaiti was toppled by his protege and eventual champion Abdulla al Qubaisi in a thrilling finale to the QSTK 600 Championship this season.

Also among those who showed their intent to compete included Sheikh Soud al Thani, who was fourth in the QSTK 600, Sheikh Jassim al Thani, the 2018-19 QSTK Trophy winner, and QSTK 300 Supersport champion Hamad al Sahouti.

Sheikh Soud al Thani took part in the QORC (auto) recently and put up a superb showing, getting overall fourth spot in the finals.