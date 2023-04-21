5 NFL players suspended for gambling

ALBAWABA- The U.S. National Football League (NFL) has suspended five players, including four from the Detroit Lions, for violating the league's gambling policy.

Last year's first-round pick Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill received six-game suspensions. The NFL issued indefinite suspensions for Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore, both of whom were suspended for the entire 2023 NFL season. Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders also received an indefinite suspension from the NFL for violating the league's gambling policy.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes confirmed that the team had released Cephus and Moore after learning of their suspensions. Lions general manager Brad Holmes confirmed those roster moves in a statement to NFL.com.

Berryhill and Williams reportedly bet on college football games, but did so at an NFL facility, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The NFL said that it found "no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way" after conducting an investigation. Williams has taken responsibility for his actions, according to a statement from the agency that represents him.

This is the second consecutive season that the NFL has issued suspensions for gambling. Last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 NFL season for betting on NFL games in 2021. Ridley was a member of the Atlanta Falcons at the time and was away from the team with an illness when he reportedly bet on games. During the suspension, the Falcons traded Ridley to the Jaguars at the NFL trade deadline. Ridley applied for reinstatement following the 2022 NFL season, and the NFL allowed him to return.