Abramovich Could Be Forced to Lower Chelsea Asking Price

Published March 6th, 2022 - 07:23 GMT
Roman Abramovich (Photo: AFP)
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich could be forced to lower his asking price for Chelsea Football Club to facilitate its sale, as reported by the Mirror.

The oligarch wants £3 billion to complete the sale, but reports claim that he might accept £2 billion.

This decision comes amid Russia's military attack on Ukraine as Abramovich fears sanctions by authorities in the United Kingdom.

The 55-year-old has announced that he will be donating critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims in Ukraine.

The Russian businessman bought Chelsea FC for £300 million in 2003 and made it into one of Europe's elite football clubs.

