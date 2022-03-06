Abramovich Could Be Forced to Lower Chelsea Asking Price

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich could be forced to lower his asking price for Chelsea Football Club to facilitate its sale, as reported by the Mirror.

The oligarch wants £3 billion to complete the sale, but reports claim that he might accept £2 billion.

This decision comes amid Russia's military attack on Ukraine as Abramovich fears sanctions by authorities in the United Kingdom.

The 55-year-old has announced that he will be donating critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims in Ukraine.

The Russian businessman bought Chelsea FC for £300 million in 2003 and made it into one of Europe's elite football clubs.