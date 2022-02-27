Abramovich Committed to Chelsea Despite Giving Up Control

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is still fully committed to Chelsea FC despite giving up control of the club.

The Blues owner announced on Saturday that he is relinquishing control of "stewardship and care" of the club to Chelsea’s charitable foundation.

This shocking news comes following Russia's military attack on Ukraine.

Control over Chelsea has now moved to its six trustees, chairman Bruce Buck, Women's boss Emma Hayes, head of the National Lottery Sir Hugh Robertson, equality campaigner Piara Powar, lawyer John Devine and director of finance Paul Ramos.

Abramovich bought the West London club in 2003 and has always insisted he has no plans to sell it, according to The Sun.