AC Milan Planning Move for Hakim Ziyech

AC Milan are considering a bid for Chelsea's attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech who is struggling for minutes at Stamford Bridge, according to Fichajes.

The former Ajax star has failed to get into Chelsea's first team since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

Milan are hoping to benefit from the Moroccan's situation to secure a deal that will bring him to San Siro.

Ziyech sealed a move to the Blues in 2020 and made 57 appearances across all competitions since his arrival.

He scored nine goals and contributed in eight assists.

The Moroccan is tied to the London-based club until the summer of 2025.