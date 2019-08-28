Adil Rami Joins Fenerbahce

Turkish football club Fenerbahce transferred Olympique Marseille's French defender Adil Rami on Tuesday.

The Yellow Canaries announced on website that it signed Rami, 33, for one-year contract with additional one-year extension option.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Rami joined Olympique Marseille in July 2017 to score three goals in 75 games for "Les Phocéens" (The Phocians).

In addition to Marseille, he played for France's Lille, Italian team AC Milan and Spanish clubs Valencia and Sevilla.

Rami won the French league title in 2011 while he was a Lille player. He also lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy with Sevilla in 2016.