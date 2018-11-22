AFC Champions League Draw: Continent's Elite Set for 2019 Campaign

Photo: goal.com

The challenge for the group stage of the 2019 AFC Champions League was finalised following the competition’s official draw in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Islamic Republic of Iran's Persepolis, who lost 2-0 to Kashima Antlers on aggregate in this year’s final, will begin their campaign in the West Zone’s Group D where they have Qatar's Al Saad SC, Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli Saudi FC and the Play-off 1 (UAE/UZB/IRQ) winners for company.

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, the 2017 runners-up and two-time winners, will face Al Duhail SC of Qatar, UAE's Al Ain and Iran's Esteghlal FC in Group C.

In the East Zone, two-time winners Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors were drawn in Group G and are set to face Japan's second-placed club, China PR's runners-up and 2018 Thai League 1 champions Buriram United.

Guangzhou Evergrande FC of China PR, champions in 2013 and 2015, will face the second qualifier from Korea Republic, Australia's Melbourne Victory and winners of Play-off 3 (JPN, THA, PHI, MYA) in Group F.

Source: The AFC