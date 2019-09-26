Afghanistan, Bangladesh Share T20 Trophy

The final of the T20 tri series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh has been washed out without a ball being bowled at the Sher-i-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Match officials declared the match abandoned at 9:00pm (local time) as the rain showed no sign of stopping – making it impossible to hold even a curtailed game, according to the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

Subsequently, the trophy was shared between the two teams. Bangladesh have thus won the trophy of a Twenty20 tournament involving more than two teams for the first time in their history.

The wash-out also rounded off a mixed tournament for both teams, as Bangladesh won three of their four matches in the league phase. Afghanistan won their first two matches before losing the next two.

Zimbabwe were the other team participating in the tournament.