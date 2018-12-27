Ahly Confirm Talks with Huddersfield Winger Ramadan Sobhi

Ramadan Sobhi

Ramadan Sobhi of Huddersfield Town is in talks with Ahly ahead of the January transfer window, the Cairo side announced on its official website on Thursday.



Ahly confirmed that talks to bring Sobhi back home are at an advanced stage. However, the club denied that an agreement has been already reached with the Egypt international.



Sobhi, 21, has struggled to find a place in Huddersfield’s squad, making a mere four appearances with the team with a total of only 75 minutes of playtime.



Ahly have been very active in the January market in an attempt to inject some life into their under-achieving squad, signing winger Mohamed Mahmoud from Wadi Degla, left-back Mahmoud Wahid from Maqassa, and winger Geraldo da Costa from Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto.



The club also announced this month the appointment of Uruguayan tactician Martin Lasarte to lead the team.



Ahly are currently seventh in the Egyptian league table with 23 points from 11 games, 12 points adrift of leaders Zamalek who have played three more games.

By Ahmad Hassan