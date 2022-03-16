Ajax Defender Mazraoui Denies Agreeing Deal to Join Barcelona

Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui has denied recent reports claiming that he had agreed a deal to join Barcelona.

The Morocco international is set to become a free player once his contract reaches its end in June.

Recent reports claimed that the 24-year-old had agreed pre-contract terms with Barcelona.

Mazraoui denied such claims by saying as quoted by Tribalfootball: "I still haven't signed anything with Barcelona.

"There's nothing concrete, I'm not even close to doing it. Otherwise I'd be honest and say it."

The defender is being tracked by Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as well.

He netted five goals and made four assists in 30 appearances for Ajax across all competitions so far this season.