Ajax Midfielder Nouri Comes Out of Coma

Dutch football club Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Abdelhak Nouri recovered from a coma on Thursday, which he faced in 2017.

Dutch daily De Telegraaf said late Thursday that the player's brother Abderrahim stated that 22-year-old Abdelhak woke up and showed signs of life.

"It is going well with Appie [Abdelhak]. Yes, what is good? He's awake, he's asleep, he's eating, he's burping, but he's not getting out of bed," Abderrahim told the Amsterdam-based newspaper.

"At good times there is a form of communication, then he moves his eyebrows. He just can't keep it up for long, that seems to be top sport for him," he said and adding that Abdelhak is now with his family and "aware of where he is".

Dutch-Moroccan midfielder Nouri collapsed during a friendly match between Ajax and Germany's Werder Bremen on July 8, 2017, in Austria due to a cardiac arrest, which caused serious brain damage.

Nouri was an Ajax product, playing for this team's youth, reserves and senior teams.