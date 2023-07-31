Al-Ahli to battle Man Utd for Sofyan Amrabat

Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat is being targeted by Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, as per L'Equipe.

The Moroccan midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks, but the Red Devils are yet to submit an offer that meets Fiorentina's demands.

Al-Ahli signed Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, and Allan Saint-Maximin this summer, but are still in the market for a defensive midfielder.

The club is gearing up to compete with Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad locally for the Saudi Pro League title.

Amrabat's current deal runs until June of 2024, and the Viola are determined not to let him go for less than €30 million this transfer window.