Al Duhail Appoint Regragui as Coach

Al Duhail have appointed French-born Moroccan coach Walid Regragui as head coach of the team, replacing Rui Faria, the club announced on its website.

“The club administration contracted with the Moroccan coach Walid Regragui coach to train the first team instead of the Portuguese Rui Faria.

The club management thank the chairman and members of the board directors of Al Duhail and Al Rabati club for their cooperation and facilitation of the contracting procedure with the coach,” the statement read.

Regragui was manager of Rabat-based club Fath Union Sport before his appointment. He inherits an Al Duhail side still reeling from their Qatar Cup loss against Al Sadd.

The Red Knights are top of the QNB Stars League with 30 points and are unbeaten in the league so far.