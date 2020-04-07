Al Duhail Players Raise Awareness against Coronavirus

A number of players from the first football team of Al Duhail Sports Club participated in an awareness campaign against coronavirus by highlighting its dangers and the ways to prevent its spread. As a part of the club’s social responsibility, the players urged the Qatari residents to implement the measures the ministry has laid out to contain the global pandemic.

Among the most prominent participants in the campaign are Moroccan star Mehdi Benatia, Moez Ali, Ali Afif, Mohamed Moussa, Ismail Mohamed and Mohamed Montari.

Meanwhile, Al Duhail players continued their daily training maintaining social distance. The players are either doing solo excercises at home or in open space according to their choice and contributing to the efforts to limit the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Six-time Qatar Stars League champions Al Duhail are leading the standings in the current season, which had to be stopped with five rounds to go due to the coronavirus.