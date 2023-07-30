Al-Hilal looking to sign Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are planning to sign Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Riyadh-based club is searching for a new attacker and has set its sights on the Moroccan international, according to Diario de Seville.

They are willing to pay Sevilla €45 million for the 26-year-old.

The player will be handed a three-year contract worth €45m as well.

Sevilla are open to selling the striker who turned down the chance to join West Ham earlier in the summer.

Al-Hilal were also interested in Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, but may have decided on pushing for En-Nesyri instead.

Juventus, Roma and Newcastle United are also monitoring the Sevilla star.