Al-Hilal targeting Man City star Bernardo Silva

Published June 23rd, 2023 - 12:55 GMT
Portugal's midfielder Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group J qualification football match between Portugal and Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
Saudi Pro League giant Al-Hilal is eyeing a move for Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva, according to BBC.

The Portugal international's deal with City will reach its end in 2025.

The UEFA Champions League winners are hoping to convince the player of signing an extension amid several offers coming his way.

Paris St-Germain and Barcelona are also monitoring the former Monaco star.

Al-Hilal is on the verge of signing Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton, are are hoping to bring in Silva as well.

The Saudi Pro League has managed to attract several superstars from around the world like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, with more to come.

