Sebastian Giovinco has admitted that he hopes to make a return to Serie A so that he may play for Italy one more time, via Football Italia.

The former Juventus and Parma man left the Bianconeri in 2015, having enjoyed success with both Toronto FC and Al Hilal on opposite sides of the world since.

But he acknowledges that he hopes to still play for the Azzurri once more, who he was last capped by during his final season in Europe.