  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Al-Ittihad fans taunt Ronaldo with Messi chants

Al-Ittihad fans taunt Ronaldo with Messi chants

Published January 26th, 2023 - 08:43 GMT
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final football match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on January 26, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final football match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on January 26, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)
Highlights
Ronaldo taunted by Al-Ittihad fans
Supporters chanted for Messi
Al-Nassr lost semi-final 3-1

Cristiano Ronaldo was greeted with Lionel Messi chants from Al-Ittihad fans during Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup game on Thursday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Upon arriving to the King Fahd International Stadium for a Saudi Super Cup clash against Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr's new forward received a rather surprising reaction from the home crowd. Cristiano, who has been treated like a king since making the big-money move to the Middle East, was greeted by chants for his rival Messi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo played against Messi last week in a friendly and is now settling into domestic action with Al-Nassr following his post-World Cup transfer.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO?

CR7 will be in action again next Friday against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

By Mitchell Wilks

Tags:Cristiano Ronaldolionel MessiAl NassrAl-IttihadSaudi Super Cup

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...