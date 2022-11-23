Al-Kass TV channel frequencies to broadcast 2022 World Cup matches for free

Search rates have increased during the past few hours regarding the frequency of Qatar's Al-Kass TV channel on Google that is broadcasting the 2022 World Cup.

It is official that the Qatari channel has obtained the rights to broadcast part of 2022 World Cup matches for free without encryption.

The frequency of Qatar's Al-Kass channel:

The frequency of the Al-Kass channel on Nilesat

New frequency: 11919.

Polarization: horizontal.

Coding rate: 27500.

Correction rate: ¾

The frequency of the Al-Kass channel on Es’hailSat

Frequency: 10770

Polarization: vertical

Coding rate: 27500

Correction rate: ¾

The frequency of the Al-Kass channel on Arabsat

Frequency: 12245

Polarization: vertical

Rollover rate: 27500

Correction rate: ¾

The opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup took place on Sunday, at 4 pm Cairo time, followed by a match between Qatar and Ecuador.

The Qatari Al-Kass TV channel announced that it has obtained the rights to broadcast the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Al-Kass channel has announced, through its official page on Twitter, that the following channels had been dedicated to broadcast World Cup matches:

Extra one, Extra two, Extra three, Extra four, through the beIN Sports package.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is being held for the first time in the Middle East and in an Arab capital after years in which European countries took over the organization of the World Cup.

This is the exception of a few times when the tournament went to Asia, Africa and America.

Over the course of 29 days, the tournament will witness 64 matches, where the group stage will be held from November 20 to December 2.

The knockout stage will start with the round of 16 between December 3 and 6, and the quarter-finals will be held on December 9 and 10.

The semi-finals will be on December 13 and 14, while the match to determine the third-placed player on the 17th of the same month.

The competitions entry will close on December 18, coinciding with Qatar’s National Day at Lusail Stadium.