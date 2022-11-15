Al-Kass TV channel set to broadcast 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The Qatari Al-Kass TV channel announced that it has obtained the rights to broadcast the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Al-Kass channel announced, through its official page on Twitter, that the following channels had been dedicated to broadcast the World Cup matches: Extra one, Extra two, Extra three, Extra four, through the beIN Sports package.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is being held for the first time in the Middle East and in an Arab capital after years in which European countries took over the organization of the World Cup, with the exception of a few times when the tournament went to Asia, Africa and America.

Over the course of 29 days, the tournament will witness 64 matches, where the group stage will be held from November 20 to December 2, after which the knockout round will start with the round of 16 between December 3 and 6, and the quarter-finals will be held on December 9 and 10.

The semi-finals will be on December 13th and 14th, with the match to determine the third-placed player on the 17th of the same month, and the competitions will be closed on December 18, coinciding with Qatar’s National Day at Lusail Stadium.

All the teams began to prepare strongly for their best appearance in the biggest tournament in the world.