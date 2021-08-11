Al-Khelaifi Explains How PSG Signed Messi

beIN SPORTS conducted an exclusive interview with Nasser Ghanim Al-Khelaifi, CEO and Chairman of Paris Saint-Germain.

The interview revolved around the Argentinian football star Lionel Messi’s move to PSG.

What did Al-Khelaifi say about Messi's deal?

The Qatari businessman said: “I think this is a historical day for Paris Saint Germain, and of course credit goes to Allah first and then to our officials, signing Lionel Messi is a huge event in the history of global football and not only in French football history, as PSG was the first club to sign Messi after Barcelona”.

“Messi and his capabilities are well-known, we are expecting and waiting on great achievements from him and his friends and our players, who are also top players in Europe”.

“We aim big, since we acquired PSG 10 years ago, the club’s value was 70 million Euros and it increased under our management to 3 billion Euros, without stadium value, just out of investments”.

“In the last 48 hours, we have received very high value contract offers from many external companies, praise be to Allah, signing Messi was a right choice, as he will bring a lot with him into the stadium and outside it”.

“Messi had many offers that were more than what PSG offered him, but Messi chose PSG and PSG chose Messi. He expressed how he was more interested in winning the leagues and championships, and breaking Dani Alves’s world record”.

“Our goal and path is clear, which is to win until we reach the highest of leagues, and to eventually win the UEFA Champions League”.