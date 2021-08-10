Official: Lionel Messi Joins PSG

Lionel Messi has officially moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer on Tuesday.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-year deal with with the option of an extra year.

He is set to earn €35 million according to reports.

Barcelona announced last Thursday that the 34-year-old striker will not be renewing his contract due to structural and financial issues.

The player himself confirmed his departure in a press conference that was held on Sunday, and said that a move to PSG is possible.

He flew on Tuesday to Paris to undergo a medical ahead of his official presentation.

The French giants announced afterwards the arrival of Messi through their social media platforms.

Messi will wear the number 30 with his new team.

Photo: @PSG_English