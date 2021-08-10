Official: Lionel Messi Joins PSG

Lionel Messi has officially moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer on Tuesday.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-year deal with with the option of an extra year.
He is set to earn €35 million according to reports.
Barcelona announced last Thursday that the 34-year-old striker will not be renewing his contract due to structural and financial issues.
The player himself confirmed his departure in a press conference that was held on Sunday, and said that a move to PSG is possible.
He flew on Tuesday to Paris to undergo a medical ahead of his official presentation.
The French giants announced afterwards the arrival of Messi through their social media platforms.
Messi will wear the number 30 with his new team.
A new 💎 in Paris!— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 10, 2021
PSGxMESSI ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/scrp1su9a6
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)