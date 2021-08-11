Al-Khelaifi: Messi's Move to PSG Does Not Violate FFP Rules

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists that the historic signing of Lionel Messi does not violate UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

The French club announced the deal yesterday just a few days following the Argentine's departure from Barcelona.

PSG already has first class players like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The Ligue 1 giants brought in Achraf Hakimi from Inter for €60m this summer, as well as Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Gini Wijnaldum on free transfers.

All of these stars are on huge salaries, and the 34-year-old will reportedly earn €35m a year.

What did Al-Khelaifi say about Messi's deal?

The Qatari businessman assured reporters that the club respects Financial Fair Play regulations during the striker's official presentation to the press.

He said that PSG were able to get the six-time Ballon d'Or winner because they were financially able to do so.

Al-Khelaifi insisted that the deal will benefit Ligue 1 and the whole of France.

Messi signed a two-year deal with an option to extend for another year.