Al-Khelaifi Wants Zidane & Wenger at PSG

Published December 8th, 2021 - 06:07 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is hoping to convince Arsene Wenger to return to competitive football, according to Foot Mercato.

Al-Khelaifi plans to create a dream team headed by Zinedine Zidane as manager and Wenger as a director of football.

The former Arsenal boss is currently working as a technical advisor for FIFA.

PSG realize that Mauricio Pochettino is considering leaving the club next year.

The Ligue 1 giants will try to replace the Argentine with Zidane and bring in his compatriot as a director.

PSG ensured qualification to the knock-out stages of the Champions League and are currently on top of the French League.

