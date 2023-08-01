Al-Nassr confirm £34m signing of Sadio Mane

  1. Home
Published August 1st, 2023 - 09:05 GMT
Bayern Munich's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg football match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, southern Germany on April 19, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP)
Al-Nassr have confirmed the signing of Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich in a three-year-deal for a reported fee of £34 million.

The Senegalese star left the Bavarian giants once he understood that he had no future at the club, despite arriving at the Allianz Arena last year.

He only made 38 appearances for Bayern across all competitions last term.

The Saudi Pro League club brought in Cristiano Ronaldo at the beginning of the year.

They also signed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan, Seko Fofana from RC Lens and Alex Telles from Manchester United.

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Ittifaq on August 14 as they begin their quest to clinch the Saudi Pro League title. 

