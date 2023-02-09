  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 500 league goals

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 500th league goal

Published February 9th, 2023 - 07:34 GMT
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq at the King Fahd Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq at the King Fahd Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)
Highlights
Ronaldo on target in 21st minute
Follows up with 501st, 502nd and 503rd goals
Best match so far in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated another milestone moment in his phenomenal career after netting his 500th league goal on Thursday with Al-Nassr.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo scored the 500th league goal of his career on Thursday for Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League. The forward received the ball inside the penalty area, took a couple of touches and then fired a low, left-footed shot past the goalkeeper to put Al-Nassr ahead. It was his second goal for his new club following his move from Manchester United, and he added three more before the end of the game.

Ronaldo's goal was followed by a very familiar celebration from the Portuguese superstar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's 503 league goals have come across five clubs. The forward scored 311 for Real Madrid, 103 in two spells with Manchester United, 81 for Juventus, three for Sporting and now five with Al-Nassr.

WHAT NEXT? The forward will return to action with Al-Nassr on Friday, February 17, against Al-Taawoun.

By Gill Clark

Tags:Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrSaudi Pro LeagueRoshn Saudi LeagueAl Wehda

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...