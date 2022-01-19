Al Nassr Submit £6.7m Bid for Arsenal's Aubameyang

Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr has submitted an offer to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a few days ago, according to Goal.

The north London club is yet to respond to the Saudi interest in the 32-year-old star.

Al Nassr want the player on loan, with an obligation to buy at the end of the season for £6.7 million.

The Gabonese hasn’t featured for the gunners since he was stripped of the team's captaincy by head coach Mikel Arteta last month.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 for a reported fee of £56 million.

He has 92 goals and 21 assists in 163 appearances with Arsenal across all competitions.