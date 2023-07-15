Al-Nassr in talks to sign Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane could be heading to Saudi Arabia following a meeting that his representatives held with Al-Nassr's on Thursday.
Arriyadiyah says that the Senegalese winger will exit Bayern to join Cristiano Ronaldo's team.
The 31-year-old endured tough times since his move to the Allianz Arena last summer.
Al-Nassr are currently banned by FIFA from registering any new deals.
The Saudi club failed to pay a promised fee to Leicester City for Ahmed Musa.
Football's governing body will lift the ban upon the settlement of the debts.
The Riaydh-based club recently signed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan, and will not be able to register him until all matters are settled.