Al-Nassr in talks to sign Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich

Published July 15th, 2023 - 11:41 GMT
Bayern Munich's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane takes his seat on the bench ahead of kick-off in the UEFA Champions League quarter final, first leg football match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north-west England, on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Bayern Munich's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane takes his seat on the bench ahead of kick-off in the UEFA Champions League quarter final, first leg football match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north-west England, on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane could be heading to Saudi Arabia following a meeting that his representatives held with Al-Nassr's on Thursday.

Arriyadiyah says that the Senegalese winger will exit Bayern to join Cristiano Ronaldo's team.

The 31-year-old endured tough times since his move to the Allianz Arena last summer.

Al-Nassr are currently banned by FIFA from registering any new deals.

The Saudi club failed to pay a promised fee to Leicester City for Ahmed Musa.

Football's governing body will lift the ban upon the settlement of the debts.

The Riaydh-based club recently signed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan, and will not be able to register him until all matters are settled.

