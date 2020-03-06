Al Qassimi Eyes Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge Glory

Preparations are in full swing for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge as the renowned cross country rally heads for its 30th anniversary later this month.

Taking place from March 21-26, the Desert Challenge forms the second round of the 2020 FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies for cars and buggies and the opening round of this year's FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship for bikes and quads.

Among the leading challengers will be the 2017 and 2018 winners, the UAE's Khalid Al Qassimi and Czech Martin Prokop, 2018 FIA World Cup champion Jakub Przygonski, and Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al Rajhi, placed fourth in the recent Dakar Rally.

"We are preparing for the Desert Challenge with maximum commitment and look forward to making this a memorable 30th anniversary edition of the event," said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motorsports Organization, the rally organizers, and FIA Vice President for Sport.

"We are in regular contact with the government authorities regarding health issues arising from the coronavirus outbreak, and are observing all official recommendations and protocols related to preventative measures and risk reduction at all times.

"The health and safety of competitors, support teams, officials, volunteers and rally enthusiasts attracted by the event is always a top priority."