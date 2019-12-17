Al Sadd Gear Up for Esperance

In a battle to emerge as fifth best at FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019, hosts Al Sadd will lock horns with Esperance Sportive de Tunis at the Khalifa International Stadium at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

While the 2019 Asian champions have been a delightful and attacking side exciting their fans, the loss to Mexico’s Monterrey’s in the previous match has left them somewhat scarred. More disappointed themselves than in their sterling abilities.

Al Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez too expressed the fact, but said that his team will continue to display their best and provide their fans with a joyful finish to their participation in the tournament.

“I would have wanted us to be in the semi-finals but sine we couldn’t get through in the previous match, we have to now play for the fifth place.

“We are still excited to finish the tournament for us in the best way and with a good image,” said the former Barcelona and Al Sadd player while speaking at the pre-match conference on Monday.

“I’m happy with the performance of the players, with the personality we have been playing but of course not entirely happy because it’s a matter of results. And the result wasn’t good, especially in the last game (against Monterrey). I believe we deserved more, at least to be in the extra time. But we are also at the same level as the other teams.

“This is my opinion, but everybody will agree that we compete and hard.

I am happy, maybe not so much positive but having watched the match again, I feel we could have been better than Monterrey. We need to adjust a few things to achieve better results, and we are on the way to achieving that.

“I’m very proud of the team and the competitiveness that they have shown.”

On his team’s touch-and-go luck in the five-goal thriller with Monterrey, Xavi said, “We didn’t have luck against Monterrey. We will continue to play with the same intensity and aim to finish with a win. We are proud of our competition but we have missed out on one game, so we would want to compete again. We face a very good in Esperance (Sportive de Tunis). They are the champions of Africa, so it means something.

“It will be difficult to win this game. We will have to be at the same level as the last game in order to compete against them. It’s a very good side, they have many good players and are working very well as a unit.”

On his part, Al Sadd’s star defender Abdelkarim Hassan said, “We are under pressure and as a player you will always be under pressure, but we are used to it and it will not affect us moving on.”

Esperance have been dominant in Africa, but the Tunisians continue to come up short in the Club World Cup and Al Sadd would look to push them hard too.

Assistant coach of Esperance Mejdi Traoui, said, ““Tomorrow will be a match for the 5th place, we will be playing against a strong team and our objective will be to win the match. We want our payers to have a positive reaction throughout the match.”

Esperance goalkeeper Rami Jeridi said his team will play for pride. “Wearing the colors of Esperance gives the players a sense of pride, and to create history just like the players before us.”

With the semis out of their minds, a fierce battle on the pitch can surely be expected. While Esperance fans will light up the venue with flares, trust the Al Sadd fans to provide for a packed house at the 44,000-capacity Khalifa International Stadium.