Al Shamal Wins Arab Clubs Handball Championship in Tunisia

Al Shamal Club overcame Al Arabi Club 33-31 in an all-Qatar final of the Arab Clubs Handball Championship in Beni Khiar, Tunisia on Saturday.

Al Shamal’s Marwan Maqayez was adjudged the best goalkeeper of the championship also. This was the first time that Al Shamal won the honour.

They are the third club from Qatar after Al Rayyan Club (2000) and Al Gharafa Club (2019) to have won the crown.

In the semi-finals earlier, Al Shamal beat Al Khaleej Club (UAE) 32-28 and Al Arabi defeated Club Africain (Tunisia) 25-22. Qatar’s Al Ahli Club also competed in the championship and secured the fifth spot with a 32-30 victory over EBS Beni Khiar (Tunisia).