Algeria Has Mahrez But We Have Mane - Senegal Sports Minister

Senegal Sports Minister Matar Ba believes the Teranga Lions are not short of star players to match Algeria in their second Group C game at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Thursday.

Aliou Cisse’s men opened their campaign in brilliant fashion, defeating Tanzania 2-0 without suspended star man, Sadio Mane. The Liverpool forward is expected to return against the Desert Foxes.

Algeria also won their first game, against Kenya with the same scoreline of 2-0, with Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez scoring one of the goals.

Aware of the potential of the Desert Foxes, Ba, who paid a morale-boosting visit to the Teranga Lions at their base in Cairo, believes Cisse’s men can match the 1990 African champions.

"Algeria have great players like Mahrez for example, but we also have our Sadio Mane,” he told the media.

Senegal have never won the African title, with their best performance being the 2002 edition where they finished as runners-up behind Cameroon.

They were eliminated in the quarter-final stage of the 2017 edition in Gabon.