Algeria Will Give 200 Percent Against Guinea - Youcef Attal

Algeria defender Youcef Attal believes his side will give their all against Guinea when the two sides clash in the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday night.

Attal, who turns out for Ligue 1 club OGC Nice, has admitted they will have to be cautious in the Round of 16 contest especially after watching favorites Morocco, Cameroon and hosts Egypt dumped out of the competition.

“We have already seen what any tournament can be like when it reaches the knockout stages," Attal told reporters in Egypt.

“So what we must do is to make sure we keep the ball and attack them. We will give it all, we will be 200% of resources and we know to beat Guinea, we must be stronger.”

The Desert Foxes have emerged as one of the tournament favorites after cruising through all three of their group games, scoring six goals without conceding.

Algerian coach Djamel Belmadi could afford to make changes for his side’s final group game against Tanzania and some of those players, including Adam Ounas and Islam Slimani, could feature again.

The team has also received a major boost with attacking midfielder Yacine Brahimi, who missed Algeria’s Group C match against Tanzania owing to a minor knock, declared fit to face Guinea.

However, Guinea will have to navigate the fixture minus Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, who has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a thigh injury.