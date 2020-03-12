All Local Sports Events to Be Held Without Fans: QOC

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has announced that all local sport events will be held without the presence of fans.

In a statement Wednesday, the QOC said this comes in continuation of the efforts made by the State to take all precautionary measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), in line with the recommendations of the Ministry of Public Health to avoid gatherings in public places, and in implementation of the decisions issued by the national committee concerned with the coronavirus.

The QOC had earlier said activities of all age groups would be postponed until further notice. The Qatar Football Association also announced Wednesday that all remaining football matches of the season would be held without the presence of fans at stadiums, from Thursday until further notice.