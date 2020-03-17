All Sports Activities Suspended in Oman, Violators to Face Action

The Ministry of Sports Affairs has announced the freezing of all sports activities and warned that violators will be subject to legal procedures.

The Ministry said in a statement: "It has come to the notice of the Ministry that some civil teams affiliated with sports clubs have not complied with a circular issued by the Ministry regarding the freezing of all sports and youth activities and events from Sunday, March 15, until further notice."

"The Ministry warns that violators will be subject to legal procedures in this regard."